Lagbaja urges those who have taken up arms against Nigeria to embrace dialogue

He made the call in Bauchi on Wednesday during the inauguration of the newly constructed Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Headquarters complex, reunion and pulling out parade of some retired senior officers.

Lagbaja said that it was only in a peaceful atmosphere that the economy of any country could thrive, hence the need for all to embrace peace.

“My appeal to Nigerians who have taken up arms against the state is that they see the reason that it is only in an atmosphere of peace that people can experience progress and all those things that they deserve from the government, the states, can be realised.

“I appeal to them that they should drop their arms, seek dialogue and other means through which grievances can be addressed,” he said.

Lagbaja also seized the occasion to charge the troops to continue to remain disciplined, dedicated and committed to the task that the army has been charged with.

He urged the officers and men of the Nigerian Army not to relent, adding “Regardless of the challenges that we face in all the theatres, they must continue to remain resolute till we accomplish peace and security in the nation”.

The COAS explained that his presence in Bauchi was also to interact with the troops as they formed the backbone of the fighting force as well as the bedrock of the things the Nigerian Army do.

He said that all challenges raised by the troops ranging from promotion, non-payment of salary, personnel accounts domiciled in Heritage Bank, and participation in peacekeeping among others, would be addressed in no distant time.

“Most especially, those challenges that border on their pay and allowances and that’s why I asked them to send messages directly to me because it is of utmost importance to me and they will be addressed,” the COAS assured.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged the Nigerian Army not to allow tribalism into their affairs, stressing that it could divide the army and the country at large.

“You are in the military now and so many things have been geared towards where you come from, who is a Muslim, who is a Christian, who is Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba in the country.

“We never knew these things so many years ago.

“Please, don’t allow this thing to creep into the army for that would be the one thing that will divide the army and even the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other projects inaugurated by the Chief of Army Staff included the newly constructed Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Fire Service Station and Nigerian Army Armoured Corps Filling Station.