Nigerians losing faith in judiciary – Atiku on Rivers verdict

The Abuja Federal High Court's order restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing funds to Rivers has sparked fierce reactions, especially Atiku, who expressed deep concern over what he described as "federal interference" in state matters.

The injunction, issued by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, prevents the state from receiving allocations until a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly passes an "appropriation act."

Martins Amaewhule's faction of the state assembly brought the suit, questioning the validity of Governor Siminalayi Fubara's budget presented to a five-member assembly.

Through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku argued that the decision to grant the injunction while Rivers' appeal remains pending is problematic.

"The judiciary's actions could destabilise Rivers State," Atiku warned, adding that "elements loyal to the federal government were pulling strings from behind."

He further questioned the ruling's timing, pointing out that the Rivers State government had already filed a notice of appeal to bring the case before the Supreme Court.

Citing earlier alerts from senior lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, who had warned of possible judicial compromise involving gifts allegedly given to judges, Atiku's statement condemned the court's dismissal of these concerns.