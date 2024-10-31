ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians losing faith in judiciary – Atiku on Rivers verdict

Segun Adeyemi

He further questioned the ruling's timing, pointing out that the Rivers State government had already filed a notice of appeal to bring the case before the Supreme Court.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Getty Images]
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Getty Images]

The Abuja Federal High Court's order restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing funds to Rivers has sparked fierce reactions, especially Atiku, who expressed deep concern over what he described as "federal interference" in state matters.

The injunction, issued by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, prevents the state from receiving allocations until a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly passes an "appropriation act."

READ ALSO: Rivers Verdict: Fubara faults Tinubu's peace accord, gives key reason

Martins Amaewhule's faction of the state assembly brought the suit, questioning the validity of Governor Siminalayi Fubara's budget presented to a five-member assembly.

Through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku argued that the decision to grant the injunction while Rivers' appeal remains pending is problematic.

"The judiciary's actions could destabilise Rivers State," Atiku warned, adding that "elements loyal to the federal government were pulling strings from behind."

READ ALSO: Rivers Crisis: Fubara told to refund illegally spent funds after court ruling

He further questioned the ruling's timing, pointing out that the Rivers State government had already filed a notice of appeal to bring the case before the Supreme Court.

Citing earlier alerts from senior lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, who had warned of possible judicial compromise involving gifts allegedly given to judges, Atiku's statement condemned the court's dismissal of these concerns.

"Falana's warning was ignored," the statement read, with Atiku underscoring that these developments pose a significant threat to Nigeria's judicial integrity and state autonomy.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

