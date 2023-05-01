The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

Ima Elijah

This exchange between Ngige and Obi was a light-hearted moment during the event.

Dr. Chris Ngige
Dr. Chris Ngige

In a light-hearted exchange, Ngige and Obi met during the event, where the Labor Minister urged Obi to leave the Labour Day celebrations and focus on campaigning for votes.

“Leave us to do our Labour Day here oo, go to the field and look for votes,” Ngige said.

Obi responded in his usual calm and composed manner, calling Ngige his "senior brother."

Ngige then offered Obi a seat and quickly brought out a face cap, placing it on the LP candidate's head.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

