Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Ndume had raised a point of order citing Order 54 of Senate rule, saying that it was the responsibility of the Chief Whip to remind and guild Senate on procedure and processes of plenary. Ndume through the order attempted to draw the attention of the Senate President to matters relating to proceedings of Senate.

But President of Senate, shortly after listening to Ndume’s point of order said the section quoted by Ndume was not the same with the content of Order 54 cited. Akpabio consequently ruled him out of order.