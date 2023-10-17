ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ndume attempted to draw the attention of the Senate President to matters relating to the proceedings of Senate.

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]
Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Recommended articles

Ndume had raised a point of order citing Order 54 of Senate rule, saying that it was the responsibility of the Chief Whip to remind and guild Senate on procedure and processes of plenary. Ndume through the order attempted to draw the attention of the Senate President to matters relating to proceedings of Senate.

But President of Senate, shortly after listening to Ndume’s point of order said the section quoted by Ndume was not the same with the content of Order 54 cited. Akpabio consequently ruled him out of order.

At this point, Ndume left the plenary and went to his office, as Senate President called for a closed session. However, Ndume on receiving a call from a colleague that the Senate resolved into close session returned back to join proceedings in the closed session.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Chief Whip, Ndume storms out of plenary after Akpabio ruled him out of order

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Yahaya request for more NSCDC personnel to tackle farmers/herders clash

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

Gov Zulum orders demolition of illegal brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hrs

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

FCE Yola provide foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Don’t pour your frustration on Senate President —  Akpabio’s aide replies Elisha Abbo

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Gov Eno approves ₦1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in Akwa Ibom

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

Tinubu launches cash transfer scheme to celebrate world poverty day

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Governor Alia appoints Mzuulga as Director General Radio Benue, 28 others

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Peter Obi is not using his late brother's certificate - Yunusa Tanko

Pulse Sports

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro delighted after ending winless run

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike [Punch]

Wike slams PDP's BoT over national secretary appointment, questions authority

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar [Channels TV]

Supreme Court hears Tinubu’s plea for dismissal of Atiku’s appeal

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo state [Credit: THISDAYLIVE]

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance