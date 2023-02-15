CBN's Naira redesign a weapon against Tinubu's presidential ambition – Garba

In a classic case of political paranoia, former All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant Adamu Garba has claimed that the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN's redesign of the naira was a ploy to prevent Bola Tinubu from becoming Nigeria's next president.
Garba, who has been known to stir the political pot with his provocative statements, took to Twitter to express his belief that the redesign was intentionally introduced during the election season to put the brakes on Tinubu's presidential aspirations.
What Garba said: “How else can you explain this provocative action within this period? How? By Allah, this plot too shall fail!”
Mr Speaker co-signs: The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has weighed in, asserting that the plan seems to be failing as Nigerians are still standing strong behind the ruling party and Tinubu, come what may.
“Nobody can convince me that it’s not a plot to stop Asiwaju [Tinubu] from becoming the president of this country.
“But I’m glad that our God is a wonderful being, as the plot these people sat together to hatch, he has intervened,” he said.
Sign out: It seems like the Nigerian political landscape is never short on drama, and we can't wait to see how this all unfolds in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates, folks!
