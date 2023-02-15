CBN's Naira redesign a weapon against Tinubu's presidential ambition – Garba

Garba, who has been known to stir the political pot with his provocative statements, took to Twitter to express his belief that the redesign was intentionally introduced during the election season to put the brakes on Tinubu's presidential aspirations.

What Garba said: “How else can you explain this provocative action within this period? How? By Allah, this plot too shall fail!”

Mr Speaker co-signs: The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has weighed in, asserting that the plan seems to be failing as Nigerians are still standing strong behind the ruling party and Tinubu, come what may.

“Nobody can convince me that it’s not a plot to stop Asiwaju [Tinubu] from becoming the president of this country.

“But I’m glad that our God is a wonderful being, as the plot these people sat together to hatch, he has intervened,” he said.