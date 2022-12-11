ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Cash withdrawal limits targeted at poor Nigerians - PDP

Nurudeen Shotayo

The PDP said, if implemented, the policy will strangulate the political process across all parties.

People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)
People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Recall that CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced the restriction of over-the-counter cash withdrawals by individuals and organisations to N100,000 and N500,000, respectively, per week.

The apex bank also limited cash withdrawals through Point-of-Sale (PoS) machines and Automated Teller Machines (ATM) to N20,000 daily and N100,000 weekly, respectively.

Reacting to the development, the Director, Strategic Communications, National Election Management Committee of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, said the policy would disrupt the smooth running of political parties if implemented.

Speaking to Sunday Punch in an interview, Momodu said the PDP's finance committee would address the policy as it affected the party, admitting that, “if enforced, the policy would strangulate the political process, not the PDP alone”.

Momodu's words:Why make a policy that will largely affect the poor more than the rich? My worry is that most of the country’s policies target the poor. The PDP is worried about the poor market women, and the ordinary man on the street because we want to run a cash-and-carry economy.

“In 2014/2015, I am sure if Buhari (Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)) had no access to funding, he would not have been the President of Nigeria.

“There are people who are making contributions to political parties, and some parties have set up structures to receive support from people. How then will they be able to access funds if the government is saying that one cannot withdraw more than N100,000 in a week?

“I read somewhere that the CBN said the policy will not be rigid, but why make the policy in the first place if it is not going to be rigid?

Explaining further how the implementation of the policy may affect the PDP, the Ovation Magazine publisher said, “The finance committee (of the party) is better placed to say the extent to which this will affect us as we prepare for a series of activities leading to the general elections. If the committee thinks the party will be negatively affected, perhaps, they will consider writing to the CBN. But, like I said earlier, this is more of a problem for the ordinary man on the street than it is for a political party.”

Pulse reports that the new CBN withdrawal policy has generated controversial reactions as some Nigerians believed its implementation will have adverse effects on the small scale businesses in the country.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We've no preferred candidate in Nigerian election - U.S. govt declares

We've no preferred candidate in Nigerian election - U.S. govt declares

Cash withdrawal limits targeted at poor Nigerians - PDP

Cash withdrawal limits targeted at poor Nigerians - PDP

Ogun APC inaugurates campaign office as Abiodun promises more purposeful governance

Ogun APC inaugurates campaign office as Abiodun promises more purposeful governance

4th Mainland Bridge will spur development – Lagos Govt

4th Mainland Bridge will spur development – Lagos Govt

CAN leaders in Ibadanland endorse Tinubu's aspiration for Presidency

CAN leaders in Ibadanland endorse Tinubu's aspiration for Presidency

Atiku pledges to tackle insecurity, out-of-school children

Atiku pledges to tackle insecurity, out-of-school children

CP orders police to go after hoodlums enforcing sit-at-home order in Enugu

CP orders police to go after hoodlums enforcing sit-at-home order in Enugu

2023: Labour Party meets in Kano, fine tunes strategies for victory

2023: Labour Party meets in Kano, fine tunes strategies for victory

Tension in Abia community as herders allegedly invade people’s farms

Tension in Abia community as herders allegedly invade people’s farms

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Chatham House on December 5, 2022. (Channels TV)

Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding certificate, date of birth

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

Next president must come from South – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party has promised to deal decisively with terrorists and bandits in Nigeria.

Here’s how Peter Obi plans to deal with terrorism and banditry if elected