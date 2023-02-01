Calabar remarks: APC, Buhari strongly united behind Tinubu – Onanuga

Onanuga said that all attempts by opposition elements to put a wedge between Buhari and Tinubu would fail.

He said the reference to the naira exchange rate by Tinubu at a campaign rally in Calabar, Cross River, was not an attack on the Buhari-led administration as was being speculated.

“We find it important to correct the misrepresentation of the statement of our candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu at the campaign rally in Calabar by a section of the media,” he said.

Onanuga said Tinubu at the rally, urged the party’s supporters and people of Cross River not to vote for People's Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar because of their litany of failures while in power for 16 years.

“The reference to exchange rate was not in any way an attack on the Buhari-led APC administration, but an attempt to capture how the economic mismanagement of the PDP created forex crisis in the country since 2015,” he said.

He added that individuals who followed the entire sequence and context of what Tinubu said at the Calabar rally would know he directed his statement against PDP and Atiku.

“Let’s we forget, the PDP left the forex reserve at $28 billion by May 2015, when Buhari took over despite unprecedented revenue from crude oil.

“Even with the massive oil theft and low price of crude, until recently, President Buhari had built up the reserve to about 38 billion dollars.

“The PDP in 1999 met the exchange rate at N85 to one dollar in 1999 and left it at N230 in 2015.

“The futile attempt to misrepresent Tinubu by the mischievous PDP media did not detract his central message,” Onanuga said.

He added that the former two-term Lagos State governor explicitly said the people should not follow PDP and Atiku because they don’t know the road.

Onanuga said that Tinubu could not have meant Buhari does not know road, having celebrated numerous times, the achievements of his administration.

The APC Director of media and publicity said Tinubu had also said at the campaign fora that he would build on Buhari’s achievements if elected on Feb.25.

He said it was therefore simply illogical that the same Tinubu would attack the Buhari administration of not knowing the road.

“In contrast, throughout this campaign up till now, Tinubu has consistently said PDP and all the opposition parties put together do not know the road to prosperity for Nigeria.

“He also said the competing candidates do not have the track record he amassed as governor of Lagos.

“As the frontrunner in the presidential race,Tinubu has promised to implement his robust action plan that will bring socio-economic prosperity to our country,” Onanuga said.

He added that the APC PCC was however, not unmindful of the antics of some media organisations to deliberately misrepresent Tinubu.

Onanuga said that such media organisations accentuate anything they thought would project Tinubu in a bad light since the beginning of the electioneering circle.

“All the machinations of the opposition elements to put a wedge between President Buhari and Tinubu will fail.

“APC, its leadership and President Buhari are strongly united behind our presidential candidate.