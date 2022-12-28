ADVERTISEMENT
BVAS: No room for electoral fraud in 2023 – Gov. Yahaya

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, said with the introduction of Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS), there is no more room for electoral fraud, come 2023 poll.

Gov Yahaya Bello (RipplesNigeria)
Yahaya, who stated this on Tuesday in Tukulma ward in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State, said prior to the introduction of BVAS device, the card readers which were used in previous elections, were manipulated by some politicians for electoral fraud.

The governor said the BVAS had been introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to avert such electoral frauds.

He said he remained confident that if the 2023 elections were to be held anytime, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates at all levels would win elections in the state.

“Before now, some people will sit in a room and write results, declaring whoever the winner of election, but with BVAS, we are not scared because we have supporters,” he said.

Yahaya appealed to potential voters in the ward to ensure that they collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), adding that the PVCs remained the only tools for electorates to choice and determine their leaders during election.

He called on women and youths to vote for Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates in the state, adding that a vote for his party would help sustain the good performances so far recorded by his administration in the state.

Earlier, the State Director-General, APC Campaign Council, Mr Zubair Umar, appealed to supporters to collect their PVCs ahead of the 2023 general election to exercise their franchise.

Umar also called on youths to engage in peaceful politics and eschew violence.

He said that Yahaya needed no campaign for re-election because his administration had performed beyond expectations in all sectors.

According to him, there are over 200,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Gombe State, so I urge supporters and all those who registered to ensure that they collect their PVCs before elections to enable them vote the party of their choice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Yahaya and his campaign team had so far visited all the wards in Balanga, Kaltungo, Kwami, Shongom and Billiri LGAs of the state and are currently campaigning in Akko LGA.

News Agency Of Nigeria
