Buni’s re-election, well deserved victory, says Senate President

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has congratulated the Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, on his re-election for a second term of four years.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]
President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) on Sunday declared Buni winner of the Saturday governorship election in Yobe.

“I heartily congratulate my dear friend and brother, the governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, on his re-election for a second term.

“I also congratulate our great party, the APC, on the renewal of our mandate to continue delivering progressive governance to our people across Yobe.

“For our governor and party, this is a well-deserved victory from a keenly contested poll.”

Lawn said the victory above all, was for the good people of Yobe, who have freely renewed the mandate they gave in 2019.

“Fellow people of Yobe, you have again made a resounding statement of your full confidence in the leadership of governor Mai Mala Buni.

“I can assure you that our Governor will in the next four years remain on the same path of good governance for the progress of Yobe and the well-being of our people.”

He assured the governor that the people of Yobe would continue to support his mission to take the state to a greater height.

NAN reports that Buni won in all the 17 local government areas of the state with a total of 317,113 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sharif Abdulahi, came a distant second with a total score of 104,259

Announcing the results, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Damaturu, the Returning Officer for the Gubernatorial election in the state, Prof. Umar Pate, the VC of the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe state, said accredited voters were 459,492.

He said out of the number, 444,567were valid votes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buni's re-election, well deserved victory, says Senate President

