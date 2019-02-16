President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed disappointment over the postponement of the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC had announced a shift in dates of the elections hours to the commencement of the presidential and national Assembly polls on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

In a statement made available to Pulse, President Buhari wondered why the electoral umpire could not hold elections as planned weeks after assuring Nigerians of INEC's preparedness for the polls.

"I am deeply disappointed that despite the long notice given and our preparations both locally and internationally, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the Presidential and National Assembly elections within hours of its commencement," Buhari said.

"Many Nigerians have traveled to various locations to exercise their right to vote, and international observers are gathered.

"INEC themselves have given assurances, day after day and almost hour after hour that they are in complete readiness for the elections. We and all our citizens believed them.

"This administration has ensured that we do not interfere in any way with the work of INEC except to ensure that all funds were released to the commission," he added.

Similarly, Nigerians have also been expressing their dissatisfaction with the postponement of the general elections.