President Buhari promises to implement outcomes of Progressives Youth Conference

President Buhari gave the assurance while delivering the opening address at the conference where he was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The conference has in attendance, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila; APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni; Representatives of Progressives Governors, Ministers of Youths and Sports Development Sunday Dare, Ministers of Transportation, Interior among several others, 700 youth delegation from 36 states and 6 zones of the country, and other special delegates.

The president in his speech noted that he’s proud of the work the youth is doing in the administration’s effort to restore Nigeria to an enviable place in the comity of nations.

"We have removed age barrier with the passage of the Not Too Young to Run Bill and appointment has been guided by equity and fairness,” the president noted.

He added that, “the conference is very timely coming at a time the party just finished registration and revalidation of our party membership and about to begin congresses starting at the ward level next month."

The president revealed that while he couldn’t wait to receive the report of the outcome of the conference, he promised that the outcome will have a visible impact on the administration.

Meanwhile, several panelists and speakers are lined up to speak at the event. Vice President Osinbajo will be speaking on National Development Outcomes Of Youth Political Participation.

Other dignitaries, party leaders, governors, ministers, youths, professionals in different fields and other political officers holders and actors are billed to speak at the event through special lectures and panel discussions.