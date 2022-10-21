RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari inaugurates APC Presidential Campaign Council, unveils Action Plan

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and also unveiled the party’s Action Plan, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari inaugurates APC Presidential Campaign Council, unveils Action Plan.

NAN reports that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, as well as National Working Committee members of the APC also graced the occasion.

The event was also attended by the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and all Governors elected on the platform of the APC led by the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi.

NAN reports that all State Chairmen as well as local government officials of the party witnessed the event.

