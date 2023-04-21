The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari holds final Sallah, eager to return home after 8 years in Aso Rock

Ima Elijah

Buhari expresses eagerness to return home after eight years of leading Nigeria, during his final Sallah homage held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Buhari holds final Sallah (Presidency)

The President, who has served in various capacities throughout his career, including governor, minister, head of state, and President, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the country. He thanked the people of Abuja for their tolerance during his seven and a half years in office.

In his statement, President Buhari said, "I can't wait to go home...I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible from you people. I have got what I have asked and will quietly retire to my hometown in Daura."

What you should know: President Buhari's administration's performance has enjoyed mixed judgements from Nigerians. Some have praised him for his dedication and service to the country, while others have criticised his leadership style and policies.

Pulse Takeout: Despite the varying opinions, it is clear that President Buhari's time in office has come to an end. As he prepares to return to his hometown, Nigerians are left to reflect on his legacy and the future of the country under new leadership.

Buhari holds final Sallah, eager to return home after 8 years in Aso Rock

