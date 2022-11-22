Buhari has put Nigeria on path to prosperity, says Tinubu

Tinubu delivered his remarks on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, during a ceremony to inaugurate the Kolmani Integrated Development Project (KIPRO), located on the dividing line between the states of Bauchi and Gombe.

How Buhari would be remembered: The former governor of Lagos predicted that Buhari would be remembered favourably by posterity because he was a military man who had returned to save his country in times of crisis.

“History will be very kind to you because you are in the class of great retired generals who came to rescue their country,” Tinubu said, referring to the criticisms made by the media.

“We may be hungry, but we can manage our hunger; we don’t want to kill each other. Today, you gave us a path to prosperity, a path to success.

“The only thing that I may want to exclude and argue about is the West and Europe. They use our coal and fuel to develop their economy and ask us to be conscious, but I like your answer.

“We cannot stay hungry and starve to death. We have to take care of ourselves unless they pay compensation to us; that is where we stand.”