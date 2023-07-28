Buhari expresses shock, concern over Niger coup

In a statement shared on social media, Buhari conveyed his distress at the unfolding events and expressed worries about the impact on democracy in Niger Republic. His thoughts were also with President Bazoum's safety and that of his family.

Buhari found comfort in the fact that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was already taking action to address the situation. He expressed hope that a swift and peaceful resolution would be achieved.

The full statement by former President Buhari reads as follows:

"As to be expected, I, like millions of other Nigerians, am shocked by the latest turn of events in Niger Republic. Concerns have been raised about the fate of democracy as a system of government in the country and in the wider sub-region, and equally so, about the safety of President Mohammed Bazoum and his family. I and my family are as much concerned about these as is everyone else.

"It is heartening to note that the ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is already dealing effectively with the matter, and our hope and prayers are that the unwanted situation will be completely reversed, and the safety and wellbeing of President Bazoum and his family ensured."

Recall that Buhari nutured a relationship with Niger while he was president of Nigeria; so much so that a road in Niger was named after Buhari.