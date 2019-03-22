He said this in a state house press release a day to the polls. Due to many challenges including elections violence, polls are expected to be repeated in 17 states across Nigeria.

Contrary to some opinions, Buhari says he has no intention to influence voters and that they are free to choose from many candidates to represent them.

"I believe in the will of the people, and I cannot, therefore, put pressure on voters to elect leaders they don't like," he said.

The president also restated that he is going to fulfill his promises made during his campaign while thanking Nigerians for his successful second bid.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure hitch-free elections. And the security operatives likewise.