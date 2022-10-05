RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari dragged to court over alleged silent arrest of Obidients

Ima Elijah

SERAP made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, October 05, 2022.

“We’re suing the Buhari administration and Nigeria Police Force over reports of intimidation and attacks on supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate in some parts of the country. Everyone has the right to participation and assembly,” SERAP said in a statement.

What happened: Recall that supporters of Obi had also raised the alarm over alleged intimidation by the officials of security agencies at the Lagos4ObiDatti during the weekend.

A member of Peter Obi Central Coordinators, F S Yusuf, who made the claim in a tweet via his Twitter handle, stated that Peter Obi’s supporters are being harassed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport 1.

Peter Obi's reaction to silent arrest of Obidients: Pulse had reported that Obi condemned the alleged arrest and intimidation of his supporters, also known as Obidients.

In a tweet thread on Tuesday, October 04, the former Anambra State governor described as disturbing and condemnable the recent reports that some security agents silently arrested some Obidients.

He added that elections would not be free and fair when some groups intimidate their opposition, both during campaigns and at the polls.

Obi warns security agencies: Obi, however, called on the Federal and State agencies to remind their operatives on the need to respect civil liberties.

Ima Elijah

