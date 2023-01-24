Buhari creates committee to tackle petroleum scarcity problem

What you should know: The President, Muhammadu Buhari, is also the current Minister of Petroleum.

Members of the committee: The committee, which will be chaired by Buhari, has the Minister of State for Petroleum Resource Chief Timipre Sylva as Alternate Chairman.

Sylva, in a statement by his Senior Adviser (Media and Communications), Horatius Egua said the committee would ensure transparent and efficient supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

Sylva gives directives to ensure smooth distribution: To further ensure sanity in the supply and distribution across the value chain, Sylva directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, to ensure strict compliance with the government-approved ex-depot and retail prices for PMS.

The minister also directed the NMDPRA to ensure that NNPC Limited, which is the supplier of last resort meets the domestic supply obligation of PMS and other petroleum products in the country.