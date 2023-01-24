President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, approved the constitution of a 14-man Steering Committee on Petroleum Products Supply and Distribution management to find a lasting solution to disruptions in the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country.
Buhari creates committee to tackle petroleum scarcity problem
What you should know: The President, Muhammadu Buhari, is also the current Minister of Petroleum.
Recommended articles
What you should know: The President, Muhammadu Buhari, is also the current Minister of Petroleum.
Members of the committee: The committee, which will be chaired by Buhari, has the Minister of State for Petroleum Resource Chief Timipre Sylva as Alternate Chairman.
Sylva, in a statement by his Senior Adviser (Media and Communications), Horatius Egua said the committee would ensure transparent and efficient supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.
Sylva gives directives to ensure smooth distribution: To further ensure sanity in the supply and distribution across the value chain, Sylva directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, to ensure strict compliance with the government-approved ex-depot and retail prices for PMS.
The minister also directed the NMDPRA to ensure that NNPC Limited, which is the supplier of last resort meets the domestic supply obligation of PMS and other petroleum products in the country.
He also directed that the interests of the ordinary Nigerian are protected from price exploitation on other deregulated products such as Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, Dual Purpose Kerosene, DPK, and Liquified Petroleum Gas, LPG.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng