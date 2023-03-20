BREAKING: Ganduje imposes dawn to dusk curfew as NNPP wins guber election in Kano
Following the announcement of the state governorship election results, the Kano state government imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew.
Recommended articles
According to the commissioner, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje made the decision to prevent hoodlums from wreaking havoc in the already volatile state.
Garba urged residents to stay indoors because security agents would not spare anyone or any group intent on causing trouble.
However, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has been declared the winner of the Kano state governorship election.
Yusuf, who polled 1,019,602 votes, was declared the winner of the election by the returning officer in Kano, Ahmad Dokko Ibrahim.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng