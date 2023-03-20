ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Ganduje imposes dawn to dusk curfew as NNPP wins guber election in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Following the announcement of the state governorship election results, the Kano state government imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew.

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Ganduje are set to determine the next governor of Kano state (Legit)
Rabiu Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Ganduje are set to determine the next governor of Kano state (Legit)

Recommended articles

According to the commissioner, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje made the decision to prevent hoodlums from wreaking havoc in the already volatile state.

Garba urged residents to stay indoors because security agents would not spare anyone or any group intent on causing trouble.

However, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has been declared the winner of the Kano state governorship election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf, who polled 1,019,602 votes, was declared the winner of the election by the returning officer in Kano, Ahmad Dokko Ibrahim.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zulum rewards firemen with N14.9m for swift response to fire outbreak

Zulum rewards firemen with N14.9m for swift response to fire outbreak

Buni’s re-election, well deserved victory, says Senate President

Buni’s re-election, well deserved victory, says Senate President

SDP congratulates Sanwo-Olu, urges inclusive governance

SDP congratulates Sanwo-Olu, urges inclusive governance

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu

Nnamani attacks Peter Obi after losing senatorial election to LP candidate in Enugu

INEC adjourns guber collation in Cross River to Monday

INEC adjourns guber collation in Cross River to Monday

INEC declares NNPP’s Abba Yusuf winner of Kano governorship election

INEC declares NNPP’s Abba Yusuf winner of Kano governorship election

INEC declares Abdullahi Sule of APC winner of Nasarawa governorship election

INEC declares Abdullahi Sule of APC winner of Nasarawa governorship election

BREAKING: Ganduje imposes dawn to dusk curfew as NNPP wins guber election in Kano

BREAKING: Ganduje imposes dawn to dusk curfew as NNPP wins guber election in Kano

PDP wins Bugudu west state assembly constituency

PDP wins Bugudu west state assembly constituency

Pulse Sports

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory