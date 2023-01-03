ADVERTISEMENT
News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Former Osun Governor dies

Ima Elijah

A former military governor of Osun State, Col. Anthony Uzoma Obi (retd), is dead.

Former Osun Governor, Col Anthony Uzoma Obi
Former Osun Governor, Col Anthony Uzoma Obi

A former military governor of Osun State, Col. Anthony Uzoma Obi (retd), is dead.

The announcement of his death was made in a statement by the family on Monday, January 02, 2023.

When he died: Colonel Obi who served as the military governor of Osun State between August 1996 and August 1998, died on Saturday, January 1, 2023, as announced by his family.

Former Osun Governor, Col Anthony Uzoma Obi
Former Osun Governor, Col Anthony Uzoma Obi

Statement by Family: “We, the Family of His Excellency, Rtd Colonel Anthony Uzoma Obi, humbly announce the gentle passing of our Patriarch and head of the family on Saturday, 1st of January, 2023

“Our father was a Lion, a warrior, a brave soldier who served the Nation Nigeria as a Two Time Military Administrator and Governor of Osun State and Abia State Nigeria

“Anthony Uzoma Obi was a loving husband first and a devoted father who instilled love, discipline, and humility in all he did on his time on earth.

“He shared with us a love deeply portrayed all through his life, and he, most importantly, was the bravest man we ever knew.

“We ask that in this time of our grief, that prayers and goodwill are directed towards our family in this trying moment.

“Adieu Colonel A. U. Obi, your whole family will forever keep your memory alive, through the mercy of God,” the statement reads.

Osun state mourns: Adegboyega Oyetola of ex-governor of Osun State has mourned the demise of the former military administrator of the State, Colonel Anthony Uzoma Obi (rtd), describing his death as painful.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the former governor, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola condoled the family of the deceased and hailed his contributions to governance in Osun State.

He noted he was one of the leaders who laid the foundation of the state and served Nigeria and Osun State in particular selflessly and passionately.

Oyetola prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give his bereaved family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

