BREAKING: Ekiti Assembly elects Aribisogan as Speaker
Ekiti State House of Assembly has elected a new Speaker.
Recommended articles
The new Speaker, Rt Hon Gboyega Aribisogan, who represents Ikole constituency, was elected at plenary on Tuesday and replaced the late Rt Hon Funminyi Afuye, who died last month after a brief illness.
Details later…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Some Nollywood, Kanywood stars who stormed Jos for Tinubu
Exclusive: Tambuwal downplays PDP crisis, says he's on good terms with Wike
BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation hits 21.09% in October
Soludo reveals Peter Obi's oath to Ojukwu
BREAKING: Ekiti Assembly elects Aribisogan as Speaker
Buhari condemns killing of Eze Ignitus Asor, others, directs investigation
2023: Gov. Badaru, Sen. Bent promise to deliver 20m votes to Tinubu
Charlyboy gives reasons why 2023 elections may be cancelled
2023: APC remains party to beat in Zamfara, says ex-Chairman
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox