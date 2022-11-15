RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Ekiti Assembly elects Aribisogan as Speaker

Ima Elijah

Ekiti State House of Assembly has elected a new Speaker.

Gboyega Aribisogan
Gboyega Aribisogan

Recommended articles

The new Speaker, Rt Hon Gboyega Aribisogan, who represents Ikole constituency, was elected at plenary on Tuesday and replaced the late Rt Hon Funminyi Afuye, who died last month after a brief illness.

Details later…

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Some Nollywood, Kanywood stars who stormed Jos for Tinubu

Some Nollywood, Kanywood stars who stormed Jos for Tinubu

Exclusive: Tambuwal downplays PDP crisis, says he's on good terms with Wike

Exclusive: Tambuwal downplays PDP crisis, says he's on good terms with Wike

BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation hits 21.09% in October

BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation hits 21.09% in October

Soludo reveals Peter Obi's oath to Ojukwu

Soludo reveals Peter Obi's oath to Ojukwu

BREAKING: Ekiti Assembly elects Aribisogan as Speaker

BREAKING: Ekiti Assembly elects Aribisogan as Speaker

Buhari condemns killing of Eze Ignitus Asor, others, directs investigation

Buhari condemns killing of Eze Ignitus Asor, others, directs investigation

2023: Gov. Badaru, Sen. Bent promise to deliver 20m votes to Tinubu

2023: Gov. Badaru, Sen. Bent promise to deliver 20m votes to Tinubu

Charlyboy gives reasons why 2023 elections may be cancelled

Charlyboy gives reasons why 2023 elections may be cancelled

2023: APC remains party to beat in Zamfara, says ex-Chairman

2023: APC remains party to beat in Zamfara, says ex-Chairman

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Soludo dumps Peter Obi, reveals preferred presidential candidate

Peter Obi and Obaseki.

Edo rally: I expected Labour Party to be more serious - Obaseki