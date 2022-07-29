BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s interview full of lies - Nyesom Wike

Wike, who spoke on Friday morning, July 29, 2022, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, said: “Thereafter he (Atiku) appeared before Arise Television, see the statements he made. So many lies were told”.

Speaking with Channels TV earlier, Governor Wike said he had maintained silence for weeks after losing the primaries because of his love for the PDP. “I have decided to be quiet because PDP is a party I love so much,” he said.

Governor Wike also faulted Atiku's speech on the day he unveiled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Apart from accusing him of telling lies, Wike said the PDP presidential candidate also used some chieftains of the main opposition party to spread falsehood against his person.

He said he would respond to Atiku and his ‘attack dogs’ one by one and line by line in due time.

Recall, Atiku had opened up on why he didn’t pick Wike as running mate.

Speaking on why he picked Okowa, Atiku said he opted for the Delta governor because he wanted someone that could “deliver the policies of the party, and also try to unify the country”.

“Governor Wike was not rejected. Nobody was rejected in the party. But you must understand that it’s the prerogative of the candidate to pick his running mate — a running mate he believes he can work with amicably, and then also deliver the policies of the party, and also try to unify the country.

“Governor Wike is a brilliant politician. He’s courageous, tenacious. I believe he has a future in the political evolution of this country. It’s not a question of rejection. Certainly, not. I think it’s too harsh a word to say that we rejected Governor Wike. Certainly not,” Atiku said.