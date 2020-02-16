Former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, says he would dump Nigeria and become a citizen of Togo if Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), becomes Nigeria's President in 2023.

In an interview with Punch, George said it would be illogical to elect Tinubu as Nigeria's president.

The PDP chieftain also described the APC as a "conglomeration of strange bird fellows".

"It is a challenge. It would be the most illogical and most disruptive issue to have him (Tinubu) elected as President," George declared.

"If this happens, I will disown Nigeria to take the citizenship of Togo or any other country. Look, what this fellow did in my state, all the lies and the most painful thing was that on the day of the election (2019 election) two bullion vans drove in the daylight to his house and what did Prof Itse Sagay say, that he (Tinubu) had been a very wealthy man before. Where was he wealthy? If his (Sagay’s) conclusion was that, then something is wrong. Let us call a spade a spade and stop deceiving ourselves.

"So, if that is the way they want to do it, then I am ready to face him (Tinubu). Let us get out there because it would be the greatest disservice for our nation to have him contest as a presidential candidate.

"The APC to me is a congregation of strange bird fellows and you can see the effect. Nobody is talking for the party or the government, all you hear are a cacophony of voices and that is why the party is not working.

"So, if Tinubu is one of the leaders of the party, it means it is not working. I am convinced that Nigerians who voted the APC into government would be regretting it now. I am not saying this because I belong to another party, but the management of that party (APC) is archaic and it is rural in its concept. They can modernise themselves though.

"You heard what the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, once said that all those that have sinned before should come to the APC and their sins would be forgiven. Is that the kind of statement that should come from the national chairman of a ruling party?

"So, it (APC) is a congregation of sinful people. What is required in Nigeria is the provision of food, shelter, and good infrastructure, but the APC is now very far from providing that. Whether you are a rich or a poor man, we all fall into the same category and it is scary," he added.

George also said that the PDP is putting its house in order ahead of the 2023 general election as "all is not well with the party".

However, Tinubu is yet to declare his intention to run for Nigeria's top job in 2023.