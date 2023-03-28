ADVERTISEMENT
Bode George to relocate as Tinubu wins presidency

Ima Elijah

Former PDP Deputy National Chairman Bode George has restated his plan to relocate from Nigeria after the victory of Bola Tinubu in the presidential election. George has been a critic of Tinubu and the ruling APC party, and believes that they do not have the capacity to govern the country effectively.

Bode George and Bola Tinubu
Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has reiterated his plan to relocate to another country following the outcome of the just concluded presidential election in Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged as the winner of the election, a result which George has been critical of.

During an appearance on Channels TV's program, George stated that he has the right to live anywhere in the world as a Nigerian and that he is ready to retire from partisan politics.

“I didn’t hide my feelings: I said if this fellow (Tinubu) becomes the President, I will lose my interest politically.

“I have the right as a Nigerian to live anywhere I want. And I am saying it publicly that I am ready to retire from partisan politics. This is my own personal conviction that they don’t have the capacity, the ability to run this nation.”

He also expressed his lack of confidence in the ability of the newly elected administration to effectively govern the nation.

Prior to the election, George had publicly stated that he would relocate to Ghana if Tinubu emerged as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor.

Despite the outcome of the election, George has remained firm in his stance and appears to be following through with his plans to relocate.

