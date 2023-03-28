Bode George to relocate as Tinubu wins presidency

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged as the winner of the election, a result which George has been critical of.

Bode George has no confidence in Tinubu's administration

During an appearance on Channels TV's program, George stated that he has the right to live anywhere in the world as a Nigerian and that he is ready to retire from partisan politics.

“I didn’t hide my feelings: I said if this fellow (Tinubu) becomes the President, I will lose my interest politically.

“I have the right as a Nigerian to live anywhere I want. And I am saying it publicly that I am ready to retire from partisan politics. This is my own personal conviction that they don’t have the capacity, the ability to run this nation.”

He also expressed his lack of confidence in the ability of the newly elected administration to effectively govern the nation.

Throwback to Bode George's vow

Prior to the election, George had publicly stated that he would relocate to Ghana if Tinubu emerged as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor.

