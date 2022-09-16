PDP crisis: We have nothing to campaign against Tinubu - Bode George

Why this is important: Pulse notes that the PDP is struggling to contain an internal wrangling that has pitched some Southern stakeholders against the leadership of the party.

Southern stakeholders including, George, Governors Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde of Rivers and Oyo States respectively, have called for the resignation of the party's National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to balance power between North and South.

George raises the alarm: Commenting on how the current set up of the party may hinder its chances in 2023, George predicted that it will be difficult to campaign against Tinubu in the South-West if the region is not given a national role in the party's structure.

He said this while appearing on an Arise TV morning belt, The Morning Show, on Friday, September 16, 2022.

While he didn't directly mention Tinubu's name in his remarks, the PDP Chieftain did allude to the difficulty that awaits his party in campaigning against the presidential candidate of APC in his region.

George's word: “But how do I go on the campaign trip in the South-West and tell the people that look, we are ready and you must vote for our candidate? We must realise that the opposition party has its own presidential candidate from the South-West and he (Tinubu) will tell them (voters) I have the presidential ticket, what does the PDP have on its ticket for South-West?

“Let’s assume the south has the presidential ticket, vice presidential ticket and chairmanship position, how will our PDP brothers from the north take it? Will they be happy? All I am saying is to ensure justice and fairness and if they say they don’t want it, history will be on the side of the truth.