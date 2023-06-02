The sports category has moved to a new website.
No personal issue with Tinubu, willing to collaborate – Bode George

Ima Elijah

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Bode George clarified that he holds no personal grudges against President Bola Tinubu.

Chief Bode George and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

George expressed his willingness to collaborate with Tinubu if he extends an invitation to him. The relationship between Tinubu and George has been characterised by divergence in the past.

During the previous presidential election, George made a solemn promise to depart Nigeria if Tinubu emerged victorious. The PDP stalwart had declared his intention to relocate to Togo if the tribunal ruling favored Tinubu. However, George has now pledged to contribute his efforts to Tinubu's administration if called upon.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, George clarified that he holds no personal grudges against Tinubu. Drawing on his military training, George likened the camaraderie among soldiers to his perception of working with Tinubu.

He emphasised that, in the military, the person next to you in the trench is considered a brother, and the collective mission is to defend the nation. George indicated that if Tinubu were to approach him seeking collaboration for the benefit of the country, he would not refuse, as his allegiance lies with Nigeria, a nation that also shaped his values.

