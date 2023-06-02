No personal issue with Tinubu, willing to collaborate – Bode George

George expressed his willingness to collaborate with Tinubu if he extends an invitation to him. The relationship between Tinubu and George has been characterised by divergence in the past.

During the previous presidential election, George made a solemn promise to depart Nigeria if Tinubu emerged victorious. The PDP stalwart had declared his intention to relocate to Togo if the tribunal ruling favored Tinubu. However, George has now pledged to contribute his efforts to Tinubu's administration if called upon.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, George clarified that he holds no personal grudges against Tinubu. Drawing on his military training, George likened the camaraderie among soldiers to his perception of working with Tinubu.

