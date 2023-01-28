ADVERTISEMENT
Boat Operators organise victory walk for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Mr. Babatope Fajemirokun, Chairman, Waterfront Boat Operators of Nigeria organised a victory walk on Saturday in Badagry, Lagos State in support of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC members and supporters gathered at the popular Badagry Roundabout as early as 9 a.m. to start the peaceful walk.

The supporters danced and sang praises of APC national leaders, its presidential candidate, and other candidates as they moved round the town.

They also urged residents of Badagry who had not collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to go to INEC office and collect them.

Speaking shortly after the victory walk, Fajemirokun said the performance of the APC office holders in Lagos State made him to organise the rally.

“I remembered when there was crisis between fishermen and boat operators in Badagry; we went to meet Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Alausa.

“We were about to present our case when our representative at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Ibrahim Layode intervened and appealed to Sanwo-Olu to let us return home and settle our differences.

“We came back to Badagry and our lawmaker was able to settle the misunderstanding without blaming any of us.

“I was surprised at their performance and the development in Badagry and this is why I organised the walk in support of them all.

“Sanwo-Olu is known as `Mr Project’; he has done a lot for us in Lagos State; we should all ensure he continues the good work he is doing,’’ Fajemirokun said.

The boat operator urged youths in Badagry to allow peace to reign before and after the elections.

Mr Solomon Bonu, APC’s House of Assembly candidate for Badagry Constituency 1, said he was surprised to see the mammoth crowd that turned up for the victory walk.

“This is great; this is just an individual, a boat operator that organised the walk and look at the crowd that came out to walk with him.

“Fajemirokun is the first boat operator in Badagry. He took up the challenges of operating on waterways when the Lagos-Badagry Expressway was in deplorable state,’’ he said.

Bonus, the immediate past Special Adviser to Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture urged Badagry residents to go and collect their PVCs

Also speaking, Mr. John Ajade, an APC chieftain and former Majority Leader in Badagry-West Local Council Development Authority Legislative Council said the rally was impressive with a multitude of people that participated.

He said Fajemirokun was giving back to the government that created a conducive environment for him to operate his transport business.

Ajade urged other people enjoying the good governance of Sanwo-Olu to emulate the gesture.

Mrs Oluwafunke Homakon, à party member urged youths in Badagry and Lagos State, in general, to vote for all the candidates of the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC chieftains and youths from the three council areas in Badagry attended the victory walk.

