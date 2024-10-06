Benue LG polls a rape of democracy, PDP senator cries out as APC wins all 23 seats

Moro made the description in a statement by his Media Adviser, Emmanuel John, and made it available to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi.

NAN reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won all 23 chairmanship and 276 councillorship seats as declared by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) on Sunday.

The Senate minority leader said that reports from polling units across his senatorial district indicated that the election did not hold.

He said that election materials and officials of BSIEC were not seen anywhere in the area.

Moro said that he was disappointed in Governor Hyacinth Alia for not standing by the truth and due process as promised during his electioneering campaign.

“I expected the governor, as a priest, to push for a paradigm shift by doing what is right and not referencing and copying what was wrongly done in the past.

“Democracy is fiercely fought for, with some people paying the supreme price. Anti-democratic forces will not be allowed to destroy the system,” Moro said.