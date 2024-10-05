ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill has been sent to the governor for his assent.

Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure
Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure

Recommended articles

The amendment of the 2007 LG law took place on Friday, a few hours before local government elections slated for Saturday.

The house, presided over by its Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, unanimously agreed that the LG law be amended after clause-to-clause in consideration of the bill.

The house therefore expunged the two-year tenure, which was in the former law in sections 13(2) and 27(3), and substituted it with a three-year tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruling after the legislative processes, Dajoh agreed that the amendment was necessary to allow the chairmen enough time to develop their areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill has been sent to the governor for his assent.

In a separate development, the assembly confirmed the appointment of Halem Ikyo of Zone B and David Ochapa of Zone C as deputy clerks of the house.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG appeals to Gov Adeleke over $1.9m tax dispute with mining companies

FG appeals to Gov Adeleke over $1.9m tax dispute with mining companies

Aston Villa preparing harder for Man United visit than Bayern, says Emery

Aston Villa preparing harder for Man United visit than Bayern, says Emery

Lagos govt promises teachers improved working condition, requisite training

Lagos govt promises teachers improved working condition, requisite training

Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure

Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure

'Exercise your civil rights' - Rivers political leaders urge electorate

'Exercise your civil rights' - Rivers political leaders urge electorate

Tinubu upgrades Speaker Abbas' national honour to GCON after pressure from Reps

Tinubu upgrades Speaker Abbas' national honour to GCON after pressure from Reps

I'm extremely pained - Buhari reacts to fatal boat accident in Niger

I'm extremely pained - Buhari reacts to fatal boat accident in Niger

My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno

My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno

You can't speak for the North, Doguwa bashes Kwankwaso for criticising Tinubu

You can't speak for the North, Doguwa bashes Kwankwaso for criticising Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC’s unity, organised structure enhancing its credibility among voters – Coalition [Twitter/@PastorIzeIyamu]

APC’s unity, organised structure enhancing its credibility among voters – Coalition

Our true identity is not that of opposition but ruling party - Ogun PDP chairman [The Cable]

Our true identity is not that of opposition but ruling party - Ogun PDP chairman

Anambra LG Polls witness low turnout, absence of electoral officials [herald]

Anambra LG Polls witness low turnout, absence of electoral officials

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde [penangle]

Please don't put fire in my state - Makinde seeks peace with Wike