The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council is urging Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and his counterpart for the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to graciously concede defeat and congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC flag bearer.
Be like Jonathan; accept defeat – APC tells Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi
"We urge Atiku Abubakar and Obi to follow the same path of honour..."
Recommended articles
This call was made by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategic Communications for the APC PCC, Dele Alake, at a press conference in Abuja addressing calls for the Independent National Electoral Commission to cancel the election.
He said: “We call on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by conceding defeat. This election has already been won by our candidate, according to the results declared at the collation centres in the state. In 2015, President Jonathan did not wait for INEC to finish collation before he called President Muhammadu Buhari and congratulated him in the true spirit of democracy and sportsmanship.
“We urge Atiku Abubakar and Obi to follow the same path of honour, instead of attempting to heat the polity via the reckless statements by surrogates. Let Atiku and Obi call Tinubu now.”
This development follows demands made by the PDP, LP, and the African Democratic Congress for the INEC National Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to step down.
The three parties, in a joint press conference on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 alleged that the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections were marred by violence, rigging, and voter intimidation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng