ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Be like Jonathan; accept defeat – APC tells Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Ima Elijah

"We urge Atiku Abubakar and Obi to follow the same path of honour..."

atiku, obi
atiku, obi

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council is urging Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and his counterpart for the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to graciously concede defeat and congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC flag bearer.

Recommended articles

This call was made by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategic Communications for the APC PCC, Dele Alake, at a press conference in Abuja addressing calls for the Independent National Electoral Commission to cancel the election.

He said: “We call on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by conceding defeat. This election has already been won by our candidate, according to the results declared at the collation centres in the state. In 2015, President Jonathan did not wait for INEC to finish collation before he called President Muhammadu Buhari and congratulated him in the true spirit of democracy and sportsmanship.

“We urge Atiku Abubakar and Obi to follow the same path of honour, instead of attempting to heat the polity via the reckless statements by surrogates. Let Atiku and Obi call Tinubu now.”

This development follows demands made by the PDP, LP, and the African Democratic Congress for the INEC National Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to step down.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three parties, in a joint press conference on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 alleged that the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections were marred by violence, rigging, and voter intimidation.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

She's now for the other room - Tinubu jokes with wife after election win

She's now for the other room - Tinubu jokes with wife after election win

Tinubu thanks Obidients for their dedication to Nigeria’s democracy

Tinubu thanks Obidients for their dedication to Nigeria’s democracy

Be like Jonathan; accept defeat – APC tells Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Be like Jonathan; accept defeat – APC tells Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

President Buhari accuses Atiku, Peter Obi of 'inflaming' Nigerians

President Buhari accuses Atiku, Peter Obi of 'inflaming' Nigerians

Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria, says President-elect Tinubu

Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria, says President-elect Tinubu

SDP candidate vows to challenge result

SDP candidate vows to challenge result

Zulum sets up committee to investigate Maiduguri market fire

Zulum sets up committee to investigate Maiduguri market fire

Tinubu Triumphs: Buhari offers presidential praise

Tinubu Triumphs: Buhari offers presidential praise

2023 Elections: GTB denies giving N500m new notes to any Presidential candidate

2023 Elections: GTB denies giving N500m new notes to any Presidential candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?