Be like Jonathan; accept defeat – APC tells Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

This call was made by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategic Communications for the APC PCC, Dele Alake, at a press conference in Abuja addressing calls for the Independent National Electoral Commission to cancel the election.

He said: “We call on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by conceding defeat. This election has already been won by our candidate, according to the results declared at the collation centres in the state. In 2015, President Jonathan did not wait for INEC to finish collation before he called President Muhammadu Buhari and congratulated him in the true spirit of democracy and sportsmanship.

“We urge Atiku Abubakar and Obi to follow the same path of honour, instead of attempting to heat the polity via the reckless statements by surrogates. Let Atiku and Obi call Tinubu now.”

This development follows demands made by the PDP, LP, and the African Democratic Congress for the INEC National Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to step down.

