Bayelsa guber: PDP clears Gov. Diri for primary election

Shuaibu, who is the Deputy Governor of Edo State, said Diri, the sole aspirant, was cleared by the committee because there was no encumbrance found in all the documents he tendered.

“We have checked Diri’s documents and we have interviewed him. And he is worthy to contest the election.

“Ordinarily as the incumbent and having been senator, there shouldn’t be any issues with his documents, but we didn’t rely on that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In line with the electoral law, we still did our job. And we are glad to inform you that he is qualified to contest.

“He has done well in Bayelsa State. And we are sure you will do well and consolidate the good work you have started,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee had presented certificate of clearance to Diri, who is the only aspirant contesting for the party’s ticket.

Fielding questions from journalists after receiving his certificate, Diri expressed confidence that he would win the state election scheduled for Nov. 11.

He said that his achievements in office and those of PDP would speak for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In terms of development, both infrastructure and human, the records are also there that will speak for our government.

“Because we want to continue with the peace and security of our state, with the already recorded human and infrastructural development of our state, we believe that the only way for us to stabilise our state is to continue and go for a second term.

“This is important, so that we will also hand over to others who will continue with the current peace and security that we enjoy in that state or the current level of human and infrastructural development.”

Diri said that Bayelsa was not only a PDP state, but the government had done a lot in terms of completing many projects the previous administration started.

“As a matter of fact, they call me the completion Governor. We are completing most of the projects that were embarked upon by the previous administration and adding new projects to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ I’m very sure that if you interact with those who live in Bayelsa, you will have every acknowledgment as to why this government has shared prosperity as to come on for re-election”, he said.

Diri said that PDP was firmly on ground in Bayelsa State, which was demonstrated in the just concluded general elections, where the party won all the three senatorial seats in the state.

“We also won four House of Representatives out of five for PDP. So, we are talking about 100 over 100 for PDP

“Also during last Saturday’s State House of Assembly elections, PDP won 20 out of the 24 seats available, while others won four.