ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bayelsa guber: PDP clears Gov. Diri for primary election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared Gov. Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State to contest the party’s primary election for the Nov. 11 state governorship polls.

Diri-Gov-Bayelsa (Newsdiaryonline)
Diri-Gov-Bayelsa (Newsdiaryonline)

Recommended articles

Shuaibu, who is the Deputy Governor of Edo State, said Diri, the sole aspirant, was cleared by the committee because there was no encumbrance found in all the documents he tendered.

We have checked Diri’s documents and we have interviewed him. And he is worthy to contest the election.

“Ordinarily as the incumbent and having been senator, there shouldn’t be any issues with his documents, but we didn’t rely on that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In line with the electoral law, we still did our job. And we are glad to inform you that he is qualified to contest.

“He has done well in Bayelsa State. And we are sure you will do well and consolidate the good work you have started,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee had presented certificate of clearance to Diri, who is the only aspirant contesting for the party’s ticket.

Fielding questions from journalists after receiving his certificate, Diri expressed confidence that he would win the state election scheduled for Nov. 11.

He said that his achievements in office and those of PDP would speak for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In terms of development, both infrastructure and human, the records are also there that will speak for our government.

“Because we want to continue with the peace and security of our state, with the already recorded human and infrastructural development of our state, we believe that the only way for us to stabilise our state is to continue and go for a second term.

“This is important, so that we will also hand over to others who will continue with the current peace and security that we enjoy in that state or the current level of human and infrastructural development.”

Diri said that Bayelsa was not only a PDP state, but the government had done a lot in terms of completing many projects the previous administration started.

“As a matter of fact, they call me the completion Governor. We are completing most of the projects that were embarked upon by the previous administration and adding new projects to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ I’m very sure that if you interact with those who live in Bayelsa, you will have every acknowledgment as to why this government has shared prosperity as to come on for re-election”, he said.

Diri said that PDP was firmly on ground in Bayelsa State, which was demonstrated in the just concluded general elections, where the party won all the three senatorial seats in the state.

“We also won four House of Representatives out of five for PDP. So, we are talking about 100 over 100 for PDP

“Also during last Saturday’s State House of Assembly elections, PDP won 20 out of the 24 seats available, while others won four.

“The PDP Is a formidable party in Bayelsa State. A lot of people who left us leading to the 2019 general elections are back to the party.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

19 patients on admission from the Lagos train accident – Abayomi

19 patients on admission from the Lagos train accident – Abayomi

Kano Governor-elect urges 'victory trekkers' to cancel plans, seeks prayers

Kano Governor-elect urges 'victory trekkers' to cancel plans, seeks prayers

65 inmates to graduate from National Open University of Nigeria

65 inmates to graduate from National Open University of Nigeria

Buni charges security officer on commitment to duty

Buni charges security officer on commitment to duty

APC wins 19, PDP, LP share 6 assembly seats in Cross River

APC wins 19, PDP, LP share 6 assembly seats in Cross River

Tinubu a detribalised leader - ILDC

Tinubu a detribalised leader - ILDC

Odumeje calls-out political leaders over 2023 Lagos guber elections

Odumeje calls-out political leaders over 2023 Lagos guber elections

Bayelsa guber: PDP clears Gov. Diri for primary election

Bayelsa guber: PDP clears Gov. Diri for primary election

Election Tribunal: Keyamo excited over Obi's petition

Election Tribunal: Keyamo excited over Obi's petition

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election