The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor-elect of Bayelsa state.

Diri polled second in the election.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu made the declaration at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Friday, February 14 and Diri has been handed the certificate of return as the apex court ruled.

The Supreme Court had sacked David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

Lyon was sacked because his running mate was found culpable of discrepancies in his school certificates.