Wilson Dauyegha, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Minority Leader in the Bayelsa House of Assembly, says Bayelsa does not recognise zoning system, assuring his party members of victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Dauyegha, who represents Ekeremor State Constituency II, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Port Harcourt that come Nov. 16, APC would take over Bayelsa Government House in an expected credible electoral process.

According to him, the state since inception had never recognised zoning system in their choice of a governor.

“There is no zoning in Bayelsa, remember, when former President Goodluck Johnathan was the governor of Bayelsa, he was from Ogbia, and then people were saying that he would be succeeded by somebody from a different Senatorial district.

“But that was not the case as the next three governors that led Bayelsa after Jonathan were all from the same Senatorial district.

“So, here in Bayelsa, we don’t recognise zoning system, our governor can come from any part of the state and by my personal understanding, the three Senatorial districts in Bayelsa have all produced a governor, no part of the state is being marginalised in that regard,” he said.

Dauyegha, who is also the Chairman House Committee on NDDC in the state’s Assembly, said that Bayelsans were actually tired of what he called “People Deceiving Peoples Party”.

He added that the people are yearning for change as they are equally deserving of the next level agenda of the Federal Government.

“If we followed closely events in the last election, in the House of Representatives, out of five seats for Bayelsa, APC won two seats and in the Senate we were able to win one seat of three.

“In fact, Bayelsa APC is waiting to conclude its primary election and who ever emerges winner shall enjoy the total support from the parry.

“I can’t predict any candidate for now until we conduct our party primaries,” he said.

Dauyegha, however, said that so far, two deserving APC stalwarts had purchased the Expression of Interest Forms for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

“So far, a young woman who was a former Police Commissioner and Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri have bought forms, I’m sure more persons may also buy in no distant time.

“ As for our primaries, it is going to be very transparent and at the end of it, whoever wins shall enjoy full support from Bayelsa APC,” he said.