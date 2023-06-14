ADVERTISEMENT
History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

Ima Elijah

The lawmaker becomes the first physically challenged person to be elected leader of a legislature in Nigeria.

This remarkable achievement makes Barthiya the first physically challenged person to be elected leader of a legislature, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria's democracy.

Barthiya's journey to becoming Speaker was not without challenges. Although he was not born with a disability, his life took an unexpected turn when he survived a devastating accident that resulted in the amputation of one of his arms.

His election as Speaker not only highlights the inclusive nature of Nigerian democracy but also reflects the evolving understanding of disability rights. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities recognises that individuals with long-term physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairments, when faced with societal barriers, may experience hindrances in their full and effective participation in society. By electing Barthiya as Speaker, Adamawa State has demonstrated its commitment to promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for all citizens.

This historic event comes on the heels of another groundbreaking achievement in Nigeria, as Pastor Umo Eno, a man living with partial albinism, currently serves as the governor of Akwa Ibom State.

