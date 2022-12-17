ADVERTISEMENT
Baba-Ahmed gives condition to support Peter Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Baba-Ahmed said he's currently working on a project with Northern Elders Forum, which gives all the candidates a level playing ground.

Pulse reports that Hakeem is the older brother of the Labour Party's Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the NEF spokesman said he will support the Obi/Datti ticket if they are the best candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

He stated this during a recent interview on Channels Television’s program, Politics Today.

Hakeem's words:I can only root for Obi and my younger brother Datti if they are the best candidates. You know I’m working on a project with Northern Elders Forum, which gives all the candidates a level playing ground.”

Baba-Ahmed also said that the current security challenges across the country will lead to the disenfranchisement of many Nigerians, either because INEC can not deploy for elections purposes or people can’t move around.

Hakeem's words: There is a huge problem that must be tackled decisively. If you look at the South East, IPOB, unknown gunmen, whatever are targeting people and moving freely. People are being prevented from voting because some people are burning INEC facilities.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
