Ayu’s suspension is illegal – Spokesperson for PDP PCC

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the Section 57 of the PDP Constitution did not give them the power to suspend Ayu.

PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu (TheCable)
PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu (TheCable)

Aniagwu said this in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba, saying that those behind the suspension were ignorant of the provisions of the party’s constitution.

He said that section 57(7) of the PDP Constitution was very clear on who had the power to suspend or discipline a member of the National Working Committee or National Executive Committee of the party.

“When they proceeded to ask the Ward of the National Chairman to take disciplinary action against him assuming that they have the power they ought to have given him fair hearing by summoning him to give him the opportunity to defend himself.

But the Section 57 did not give them the power to carry out such action against a member of NWC.

“So, if anyone is proceeding to court with such illegal suspension he is just making unnecessary troubles for the party,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the exparte order from the court restraining Ayu from carrying out his duties as National Chairman was most unfortunate as the basis for granting the said order was faulty.

He, however, expressed optimism that the party would come out stronger from its current travails.

