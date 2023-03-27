ADVERTISEMENT
Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Ima Elijah

. In an interview with Channels Television on Monday, Governor Wike accused Iyorchia Ayu of putting his personal interest above the party's victory and called for the party to be led by individuals who have made political contributions to the PDP.

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)
Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained the reason behind the suspension of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

According to emerging reports, Ayu was suspended by his ward level in Benue State over anti-party activities.

In an interview with Channels Television on Monday, March 27, 2023, Governor Wike stated that members of the party were angry over the PDP's defeat in the February 25 and March 18 general elections.

The governor added that he supported Ayu's suspension and that the people rejected the PDP because Ayu refused to resign from his chairmanship position.

Governor Wike accused Ayu of trading the party's victory at the polls for his interest, saying, "It is only in this country that someone who has lost woefully during the general elections still wants to occupy the position of Chairmanship in PDP."

He further stated that Ayu lost his ward, local government, and took a distant third position in the presidential and governorship elections.

"I am in support of Ayu's suspension in Benue. If he had left before the elections, they would have said his leaving was the reason PDP lost the election; thank God he presided over the colossal failure of the party during the general elections," Governor Wike added.

Wike and the g5 governors have been campaigning for Ayu's resignation as national chairman, to create regional representation balance in the leadership of the PDP. The aggrieved governors vowed to not work for the party in the presidential elections.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

