Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

According to emerging reports, Ayu was suspended by his ward level in Benue State over anti-party activities.

Wike spills real reason why Iyorchia Ayu was suspended

In an interview with Channels Television on Monday, March 27, 2023, Governor Wike stated that members of the party were angry over the PDP's defeat in the February 25 and March 18 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor added that he supported Ayu's suspension and that the people rejected the PDP because Ayu refused to resign from his chairmanship position.

Governor Wike accused Ayu of trading the party's victory at the polls for his interest, saying, "It is only in this country that someone who has lost woefully during the general elections still wants to occupy the position of Chairmanship in PDP."

He further stated that Ayu lost his ward, local government, and took a distant third position in the presidential and governorship elections.

"I am in support of Ayu's suspension in Benue. If he had left before the elections, they would have said his leaving was the reason PDP lost the election; thank God he presided over the colossal failure of the party during the general elections," Governor Wike added.

What you should know

ADVERTISEMENT