Salvador, a former Chairman of the PDP in Lagos, told newsmen in Lagos that Atiku’s promise was nothing but deceit.

He said that the PDP candidate was not sincere about the promise as he knew restructuring could not be implemented by a president on his own.

Salvador pointed out that restructuring could only be implemented through the collective will of all Nigerians via a referendum or a legislative intervention.

He said the PDP candidate was just using restructuring as a campaign gimmick to get votes, especially in the South where it is mostly championed.

“The restructuring that PDP is shouting about is a scam. They are just using it to campaign because they believe it is the only way to get votes, especially in the South.

“Atiku cannot implement restructuring on his own. It is not in the powers of the president to implement restructuring.

“We are in a democracy, so it is impossible for the president to implement the idea.

“It can only be realised through a referendum and the National Assembly has to cast itself aside for that to happen.

“So, Atiku knows the truth. He is just making the promise to get votes. If at all he is elected, after six months he would change gear and say restructuring is not easy because the National Assembly cannot cast itself aside,” he said.

Salvador said it was pure hypocrisy for PDP to suddenly make restructuring a campaign issue when it could not implement the idea while in power for 16 years.

He said former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, both of the PDP, never gave attention to restructuring.

Salvador called on those agitating for restructuring in the country to change their approach in a way that would not create tension in the country.

He said robust dialogue and understanding among all the regions of the country would ensure restructuring of the country.

Salvador, who dumped the PDP as state chairman to join APC, urged Nigerians to vote the ruling party in the general elections.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari would deliver more democratic dividends and take the country to the next level if re-elected.

Salvador said the PDP had no chance in Lagos State in the coming election, and would be humiliated by the APC