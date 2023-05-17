The sports category has moved to a new website.
Atiku's aide confident Tinubu can't last more than 7 months in office

Nurudeen Shotayo

Bwala strongly believed that Tinubu will be sacked by the court even after he has been sworn in.

Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Tinubu
It'd be recalled that Atiku and the PDP are currently locked in a legal tussle with Tinubu over claims that the election that produced him as the President-elect was riddled with manipulation among other alleged flaws.

Atiku and his party have dragged the former Lagos State governor and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) and the pre-hearing of their petition has been scheduled to continue on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, Bwala, who appeared on an Arise TV programme on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, responded to APC's accusation that the PDP has a history of perpetrating electoral malpractice in the country.

While the spokesman couldn't dismiss the APC accusation in its entirety, he, however, said the PDP had attempted to pacify Nigerians by apologising and pledging to do better if given the chance to rule the country again.

He said, “PDP has over the years admitted that they made so many mistakes. I remember Secondus one time when he became the chairman of the party taking a campaign across the country to tell Nigerians that PDP is sorry. Has APC ever said, “We are sorry”?

“This is a party that wants to make lies statecraft. They announced that the president-elect was travelling on an official visit where he’ll meet with investors, where he’ll do this and that. How many days has he been away? We haven’t seen a picture of him alighting from a plane or investors receiving him.”

Speaking about the possibility of Atiku and the PDP overturning Tinubu's victory in court, the optimistic Bwala noted that Tinubu will only be in office for only seven months after his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

“When he (Tinubu) becomes president on May 29, he’ll have about six or seven months before he’ll be sacked and then we’ll come and take over the power,” Bwala said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has opposed Atiku and the PDP's request to have proceedings at the PEPT televised live to Nigerians and interested global audiences.

The President-elect, through his lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, while criticising the petitioner's request, described the motion as an abuse of the court's processes.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

