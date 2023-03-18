Atiku votes, scores INEC low
The PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, says he has lost confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on the conduct of the 2023 general elections.
He said he was skeptical and expected nothing positive from the outcome of the elections, claiming that INEC had “refused” to improve on the earlier hitches recorded during the presidential elections.
He howeve called on Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for the candidates of their choice, adding “we pray for the best in this nation.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar cast his vote around 11:35a.m.
