Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others battle for Nigerians' votes as campaigns begin today

The presidential candidates of the mega parties, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and others are set to slog it out with one another ahead of the election.

According to the figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in August, the numbers of registered voters in the country stand at 84,004,084.

With the general election fixed for February 25, 2023, the 18 presidential candidates have 147 days to promote and endear themselves to Nigerians.

APC postpones campaign kick-off: Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has indefinitely postponed its campaign kick-off slated for today.

On Tuesday, the Director-General Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong in a statement announced that campaign activities will no longer start on Wednesday.

According to him, the campaign was postponed to create room for the inclusion of more party chieftains into the council.

PDP is ready: On the other hand, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lined up a series of events to commence its campaigns.

Part of the activities includes a book launch by the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku to sell himself to Nigerians.

The launch will be by the unveiling of the party’s campaign council for the 2023 elections.

LP to inaugurate campaign council soon: While the APC and the PDP had set up their campaign council ahead of the campaign kick-off, the leadership of the Labour Party is yet to come up with one.

The party said it is still consulting stakeholders on the composition of its presidential campaign council.