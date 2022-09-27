APC postpones commencement of campaigns indefinitely

In a statement on Monday, September 26, 2022, the Director Media and Publicity of the Council, Bayo Onanuga announced that the campaign would start on Wednesday with a prayer session peace walk in Abuja.

But on Tuesday, the Director-General Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong in a statement announced that campaign activities will no longer start on Wednesday.

According to him, the campaign was postponed to create room for inclusion of more party chieftains into the council.

The statement reads: “Recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off our campaigns for the 2023 presidential elections.

“We had also announced that the members of the Campaign Council report at the Campaign Headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointments.

“However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the time-table of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence.

“Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold.

“As the ruling and most attractive party in Nigeria, we understand the sacrifices and understanding of our teeming members who are more than willing to volunteer themselves for this great task ahead. It also shows the enormous love that the party members have for our candidates”.