Atiku speaks on Tinubu's health, gives opponent advice

Why this matters: Melaye, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was speaking against the backdrop of Tinubu blunders at the flag-off of his campaign in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Tinubu prays for PD...APC: On the same day, the former Lagos State governor suffered a gaffe. While concluding his speech, Tinubu said: “God bless PD…” and quickly corrected it to “God bless APC.”

“God bless PD… APC. God bless APC. APC. God bless APC. We will have the victory. God bless you,” he said.

Health criteria for Nigerian presidents: Reacting, Melaye said mental and physical fitness are constitutional requirements to be President of Nigeria.

“Make I no lie, baba no well. The Almighty God will heal, The Almighty God will touch you,” Melaye said in pidgin in a video posted on his Facebook page.

“Honestly, baba cannot do this thing. Baba is on low battery; baba is on low energy. Baba needs to just go and settle down and take care of himself. So tey, the thing come reach one, baba come dey pray for PDP, come dey say make God bless PDP.

“He nearly fell. It is sad”

Tinubu's second blunder: While speaking, Tinubu could not remember the correct name of the Director General of his campaign council. He addressed Simon Lalong as 'Solomon Lalong'.