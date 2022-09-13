Atiku says Nigeria has been running on budget deficit since 2015

Atiku said since the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) started in 2015, the country has been running on budget deficits.

The former Vice President said this while rolling out his economic plans for the country at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

“Nigeria is broke. Nigeria under the APC-led government has consistently run on budget deficits since it came to power in 2015. These budget deficits are often above the 3% threshold permissible under the Fiscal Responsibility Law,” he said.