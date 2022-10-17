RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku reacts as thugs allegedly disrupt PDP campaign in Kaduna

Bayo Wahab

Atiku asks President Muhammadu Buhari to warn all political parties to call their supporters and members to order.

According to Human Rights activist, Shehu Sani, the thugs invaded the campaign venue with swords and machetes.

In a swift reaction, the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar via his verified Twitter handle described the incident as ‘undemocratic’ saying it is “against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago.”

The former Vice President also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to warn all political parties to call their supporters and members to order.

Atiku wrote: “ I have just received emergency reports of attacks on @OfficialPDPNig supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State. This is undemocratic and against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair and safe.”

It would be recalled that in September, presidential candidates of all political parties signed a peace accord to commit themselves to a peaceful campaign for the 2023 election.

The presidential candidates and the National Chairmen of their parties signed the accord organised by the National Peace Committee in Abuja.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) and other presidential candidates attended the event to sign the accord.

The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented by his running mate Kashim Shettima.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

