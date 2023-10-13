ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku petitions BBC report on Tinubu's certificate

Ima Elijah

Atiku challenges BBC, accuses network of bias in Tinubu certificate analysis.

Atiku's camp insists that the report was biased and manipulated to favor President Tinubu. [Twitter:@SolaPage]
Atiku's camp insists that the report was biased and manipulated to favor President Tinubu.

The report, titled "Bola Tinubu diploma: No evidence Nigeria’s president forged college record," has sparked a heated debate over its objectivity and fairness. The controversy revolves around President Tinubu's certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The BBC report stated that there was no evidence suggesting that Tinubu had forged his educational credentials. However, Atiku's camp insists that the report was biased and manipulated to favor President Tinubu.

Atiku's Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, revealed the complaint during an exclusive interview on Channels TV's Politics.

"When they said a report by the BBC, I laughed at the level of pedestrianism. The three young people who wrote that report are not even in the employment of the BBC. They are just like a fact-checking team," Shaibu stated.

Shaibu further contended that one of the authors, Olaronke Alo, had connections with President Tinubu, claiming, "As of 2019, he was a reporter and presenter at TVC owned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu." According to Shaibu, the report falsely suggested that Atiku's media team had not responded to BBC's inquiries, a claim he vehemently denied.

He asserted, "This we have taken up with the top management, and we have written a petition to the BBC because they allowed their platform to be used for a hatched job like this."

The BBC has yet to respond to Atiku's camp's allegations.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Lagos Govt seals Mile 12 Int'l, Owode Onirin market over filthy environment

Tinubu appoints 14 CEOs for agencies in Ministry of Industry, Investment

BAT Media felicitate Seyi Tinubu on birthday

Ex-Minister of Commerce, Bello Maitama dies at 76

Why is President Tinubu’s Twitter checkmark not grey yet?

Tinubu's Twitter account lacking grey checkmark for govenment significance

Speaker pledges support for renovation of facilities at Katsina Polytechnic

Stakeholders urge Bauchi Govt to establish sanitary pad bank in all schools

Shell confirms oil spill from its station in Peremabiri LG, Bayelsa

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

