Atiku petitions BBC report on Tinubu's certificate

The report, titled "Bola Tinubu diploma: No evidence Nigeria’s president forged college record," has sparked a heated debate over its objectivity and fairness. The controversy revolves around President Tinubu's certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The BBC report stated that there was no evidence suggesting that Tinubu had forged his educational credentials. However, Atiku's camp insists that the report was biased and manipulated to favor President Tinubu.

Atiku's Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, revealed the complaint during an exclusive interview on Channels TV's Politics.

"When they said a report by the BBC, I laughed at the level of pedestrianism. The three young people who wrote that report are not even in the employment of the BBC. They are just like a fact-checking team," Shaibu stated.

Shaibu further contended that one of the authors, Olaronke Alo, had connections with President Tinubu, claiming, "As of 2019, he was a reporter and presenter at TVC owned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu." According to Shaibu, the report falsely suggested that Atiku's media team had not responded to BBC's inquiries, a claim he vehemently denied.

He asserted, "This we have taken up with the top management, and we have written a petition to the BBC because they allowed their platform to be used for a hatched job like this."