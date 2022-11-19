Atiku not withdrawing from race amid 'struggling campaign' - Aide

This comes amid insinuations that the former Vice President has grown frustrated by the lingering crisis in the PDP and the seeming lack of traction in his campaign.

Recall that a Twitter user, Cousin Ray, had claimed that a source close to the PDP presidential torchbearer said he was becoming increasingly frustrated by the lack of traction in his campaign and the crisis in the party.

Ray added that Atiku had disclosed to his allies his reluctance to risk another potential embarrassing outing at the 2023 general election.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Ibe said claims that Atiku was planning to withdraw from the presidential race were unfounded.

The media aide also questioned whether those peddling these insinuations were doing so under the influence of substances.

Ibe's word: “We may need to investigate what those people are smoking, what substance they are taking. You heard what Governors Wike and Ortom said; it is very clear and those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

“I can assure you that whatever issues we have in the PDP will be resolved because they are getting attention. Meanwhile, the roads have started the campaigns.”

Ibe comes for APC: Ibe also accused the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), of enthroning the culture of violence in Nigeria at various levels.

Ibe described the incidents that happened in Borno State during Atiku’s presidential campaign rally and also in Kaduna State as testament to APC's violent disposition.