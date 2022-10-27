Atiku: Fayose predicts the 'Fulanisation' of Nigeria

Fayose alleged that Atiku would push the Fulanisation agenda of Nigeria if he is elected president in 2023.

What Fayose said: In a Facebook post, Fayose alleged that Atiku would force Fulani settlement in all the local government areas of Southern Nigeria.

According to Fayose, Atiku would install Fulani Emirs in the Southern part of the country.

“Atiku will force Fulani settlement in all LGAs of Southern Nigeria. Install Fulani Emirs!” Fayose wrote.

What you should know: The incumbent Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, is of Fulani extraction; and had been accused of trying to Islamize and Fulanize Nigeria.

In other news: The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday October 26, 2022 called on Atiku Abubakar to apologise, over his outburst against him and people of Benue.

The governor also told Atiku not to think that Fulanis alone could make him the president.

What happened: The former vice president drew the ire of the governor during the interactive forum organised by the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna recently when he (Atiku) accused Ortom of profiling Fulanis.

Atiku had also in his condolence message said, “When our people are well integrated into communities where they live, work, pay taxes and raise their children, they’d be obligated to reciprocate the love and acceptance”