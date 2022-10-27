RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku: Fayose predicts the 'Fulanisation' of Nigeria

Ima Elijah

According to Fayose, Atiku would install Fulani Emirs in the Southern part of the country.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar welcomes Gov Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (Guardian)
Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar welcomes Gov Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (Guardian)

Read Also

Fayose alleged that Atiku would push the Fulanisation agenda of Nigeria if he is elected president in 2023.

What Fayose said: In a Facebook post, Fayose alleged that Atiku would force Fulani settlement in all the local government areas of Southern Nigeria.

According to Fayose, Atiku would install Fulani Emirs in the Southern part of the country.

“Atiku will force Fulani settlement in all LGAs of Southern Nigeria. Install Fulani Emirs!” Fayose wrote.

What you should know: The incumbent Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, is of Fulani extraction; and had been accused of trying to Islamize and Fulanize Nigeria.

In other news: The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday October 26, 2022 called on Atiku Abubakar to apologise, over his outburst against him and people of Benue.

The governor also told Atiku not to think that Fulanis alone could make him the president.

What happened: The former vice president drew the ire of the governor during the interactive forum organised by the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna recently when he (Atiku) accused Ortom of profiling Fulanis.

Atiku had also in his condolence message said, “When our people are well integrated into communities where they live, work, pay taxes and raise their children, they’d be obligated to reciprocate the love and acceptance”

However, Ortom on Wednesday denied that he profiled Fulani herdsmen and claim that his people stole cows from his farm.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

Group lauds Buhari over Audu-Ohwavborua’s appointment as Ag. NDDC MD

Group lauds Buhari over Audu-Ohwavborua’s appointment as Ag. NDDC MD

Alleged homicide: Kano Govt re-arraigns Chinese national

Alleged homicide: Kano Govt re-arraigns Chinese national

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Atiku: Fayose predicts the 'Fulanisation' of Nigeria

Atiku: Fayose predicts the 'Fulanisation' of Nigeria

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Minister reassures of take off of Nigeria Air in December

Minister reassures of take off of Nigeria Air in December

Bayelsa receives N100m sympathy donation from Akwa Ibom over flood ravages

Bayelsa receives N100m sympathy donation from Akwa Ibom over flood ravages

Taxation: Soludo waives levies for wheelbarrow pushers, vulcanizers, hawkers

Taxation: Soludo waives levies for wheelbarrow pushers, vulcanizers, hawkers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.

Suspended Labour Party Youth Leader urges Buhari, EFCC to intervene

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. [Vanguard]

Here's why Peter Obi believes fuel subsidy is an organised crime in Nigeria

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Labour Party, PDP tear Tinubu's manifesto apart