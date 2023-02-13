Atiku: DSS invites Fani-Kayode over alleged coup plot

Fani-Kayode confirmed this in a statement on Monday, February 13, 2023, stating that he would be honouring the invitation this morning, Monday.

The statement reads partly: “3 days ago, on the day that I tweeted about newspaper reports alleging that Atiku was secretly meeting with Army Generals, I got a text message from someone who claimed to be DSS asking me to report to them on a matter of national security.

“I dismissed the invitation because it was vague and I was not sure whether it really came from the DSS. In any case I had no intention of going anywhere unless I was formally invited. To my surprise I received a formal letter from them to report to their office without fail 2 days later, which was yesterday evening. I put a call through to them & was advised to take the matter very seriously & report to them on the stipulated day and time otherwise the worse may happen.

“This is all the more so when it touches and concerns matters of national security which I take very seriously & when it involves agencies like the DSS who are professional and thorough in their methods and approach.

“I have nothing to hide and consequently I will present myself before the DSS this morning as I have been asked to do.

“I maintain my utter contempt for Atiku & the vermin that are around him & no matter what happens to me today or at any other time, know that as long as there is life in me I will oppose the darkness & evil that they represent”

Recall: FFK, a former Minister of Aviation had claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate and top military generals had a secret meeting last week.

He alleged that the meeting may be part of an agenda to provoke a coup d’etat and establish a new and unconstitutional order in the country.