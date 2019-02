The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has described the just concluded presidential election as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

The presidential election which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, saw President Buhari emerge as winner.

Buhari got 15,191,847 votes while Atiku got 11,262,978 votes, trailing with a huge margin of 3,928,869 votes.

The PDP presidential candidate, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, officially rejected the results and vowed to challenge it in court.

Atiku, who said that was a grand theft of the people’s will, alleged that voter suppression took place in various states across the country.

The Cable reports that the PDP presidential candidate also revealed that his party has the authentic results.

According to him, “Borno state recorded 82 percent increase in votes cast despite the insecurity in the state.”

“The electoral fruad cannot produce a government of the people for the simple reason that it does not reflect the will of the people.

“It is for this reason what I reject the result of the election as announced by INEC,” he added.

Meanwhile, some domestic observers have advised Atiku to accept defeat with dignity.